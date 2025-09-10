SageView Advisory Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.5%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $749.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $942.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $742.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $779.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,135.00 price target (up from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $950.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

