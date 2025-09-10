Integrity Alliance LLC. Has $7.70 Million Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

Integrity Alliance LLC. raised its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 370.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,770 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in RTX were worth $7,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $154.00 target price on shares of RTX and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $151.84 on Wednesday. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $161.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.05.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.78%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.20, for a total value of $1,359,564.80. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,624.80. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

