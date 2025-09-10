Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,450 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 0.8% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $74,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 109,524.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827,662 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $2,385,585,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,164,134,000 after buying an additional 1,236,251 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,070,221 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,898,496,000 after buying an additional 567,251 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,433,585,000 after buying an additional 509,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total value of $31,350,943.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,837.74. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,348 shares of company stock worth $109,498,489. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,317.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,263.25 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $660.80 and a 52-week high of $1,341.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $536.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,222.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,127.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.