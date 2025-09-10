Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys 999 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Up 0.4%

VUG opened at $467.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $467.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.27. The firm has a market cap of $186.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

