SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 2,363 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,900,968,000 after buying an additional 2,085,534 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Broadcom by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after buying an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $6,649,117,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 35,243,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,900,814,000 after buying an additional 842,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 34,401,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,975,616,000 after buying an additional 581,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Erste Group Bank raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.92.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $336.67 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $356.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total transaction of $29,782,175.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,014,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,489,182.32. This represents a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $795,390.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,615.76. This trade represents a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 820,516 shares of company stock valued at $214,757,657 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

