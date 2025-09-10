Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 3,533.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Republic Services by 380.8% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. This trade represents a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,796.40. The trade was a 64.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of Republic Services and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded Republic Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Melius Research raised Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.17.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $229.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $197.60 and a one year high of $258.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.03.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

