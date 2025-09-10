Acorns Advisers LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,855,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,012,538,000 after buying an additional 6,200,850 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,069,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915,185 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $660,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461,609 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $436,746,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 47,883.5% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $425,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $155.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $186.65.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AMD. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,998 shares of company stock valued at $41,415,580. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

