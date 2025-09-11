Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 0.9% of Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,966,000. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,658,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,281,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $578,628,000 after buying an additional 5,529,065 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 212.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,468,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,009,000 after buying an additional 3,718,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,499,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $166,482.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 225,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,436. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $75,072.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,928.44. This trade represents a 8.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 128,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,982 over the last three months. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.33.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

