Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM is Apeiron RIA LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Apeiron RIA LLC lessened its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 3.1% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,312,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,976,000 after purchasing an additional 90,605 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,760,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,849,000 after buying an additional 117,074 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,413,000 after acquiring an additional 372,066 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,490,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,170,000 after acquiring an additional 146,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,405,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,964,000 after purchasing an additional 92,994 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $140.78 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $140.99. The stock has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.67.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

