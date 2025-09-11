Strs Ohio Takes Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 213,392 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,062,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 20.8% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Fidato Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fidato Wealth LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.67.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:IBM opened at $256.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.99. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $203.04 and a 52 week high of $296.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $238.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

