Strs Ohio Makes New $67.33 Million Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 869,033 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,333,000. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Arista Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 56,548 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total value of $8,118,030.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,555,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,529,347.88. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $4,095,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,353.76. The trade was a 69.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,334,926 shares of company stock valued at $795,392,998 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $150.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.50. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $151.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

