Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 140 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $655.49 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $657.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $639.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $596.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.