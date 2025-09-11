Flaharty Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $47.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $95.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.35. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa America downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

