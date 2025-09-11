Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.760-2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.3 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 12.760-12.800 EPS.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $387.78 on Thursday. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $365.74 and a 12 month high of $651.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $594.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14.

SNPS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Synopsys from $660.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Synopsys from $660.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $605.00 target price (down from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Synopsys from $630.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.00.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total transaction of $4,245,602.10. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $699,746.85. This represents a 85.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total value of $2,228,709.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,339,847.09. This trade represents a 19.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,031 shares of company stock worth $13,168,999 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 11.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 15.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 9.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

