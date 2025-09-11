WBI Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Schlumberger Limited $SLB

WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 63,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 300.0% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Schlumberger Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.05. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $46.15.
Schlumberger Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.86.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
