WBI Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Schlumberger Limited $SLB

WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 63,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 300.0% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.05. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $46.15.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%.The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SLB

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.