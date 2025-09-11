Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Cut to Hold at Baird R W

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $605.00 price target (down previously from $650.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Synopsys from $660.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Synopsys from $630.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.00.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $387.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 6.85. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $365.74 and a fifty-two week high of $651.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $594.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.99. The firm has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total transaction of $2,228,709.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,339,847.09. This represents a 19.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total value of $4,245,602.10. Following the sale, the executive owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,746.85. The trade was a 85.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,031 shares of company stock worth $13,168,999 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership raised its holdings in Synopsys by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Synopsys by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Asset Management LLC VA raised its holdings in Synopsys by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 2,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

