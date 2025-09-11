MBL Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. KGI Securities began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.91.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.4%

PM stock opened at $165.43 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.12 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.36 and its 200-day moving average is $167.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.66%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.