SPDR Gold Shares $GLD is Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Ellsworth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 3.3% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $335.26 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $231.09 and a 12 month high of $338.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.74. The firm has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

