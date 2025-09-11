GK Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

GK Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,058 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.2%

Walt Disney stock opened at $115.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.95. The company has a market cap of $208.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

