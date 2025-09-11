Apeiron RIA LLC Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Apeiron RIA LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 28.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 456,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,238,000 after purchasing an additional 100,331 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $82,040,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 57,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.60.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $142.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.75. The company has a market cap of $195.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $179.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

