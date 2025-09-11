Integrity Alliance LLC. Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Integrity Alliance LLC. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 582.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,803 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.9%

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $129.39 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $110.86 and a 12-month high of $141.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.43 and a 200 day moving average of $131.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Leerink Partnrs raised Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.47.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

