Strategic Financial Services Inc. Sells 755 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Strategic Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 335.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Mizuho set a $78.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Melius Research raised NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $71.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,805. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,418 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

