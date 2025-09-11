Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. jvl associates llc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 10,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $2,786,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 240,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,656,704. This trade represents a 5.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 254,710 shares of company stock worth $49,208,380. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $239.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.24 and a 200-day moving average of $177.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $242.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

