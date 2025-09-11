Anchor Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Anchor Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 368,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 73,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 21,173 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $8,234,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 49,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 34,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.43, for a total transaction of $5,271,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at $18,802,597.06. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $424,120.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,328.37. This represents a 17.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $18,397,457. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $105.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.06 billion, a PE ratio of 62.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.24. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $80.64 and a 12 month high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.