Anderson Financial Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Anderson Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 209,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $60,722,000 after acquiring an additional 27,774 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD opened at $306.17 on Thursday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $276.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.60. The company has a market capitalization of $218.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,690. This represents a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,740. This represents a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,327. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.14.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

