Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 400 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL cut its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. RTX makes up 2.5% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $154.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $207.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.15. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $161.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,395.84. This trade represents a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

