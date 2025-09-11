Focus Partners Wealth Buys 139,861 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 340.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,861 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $39,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Down 3.0%

FI stock opened at $132.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.47. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.22 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FI. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Fiserv from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.