Schlumberger Limited $SLB Shares Purchased by Mattson Financial Services LLC

Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Melius Research began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Melius began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.1%

SLB stock opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.86. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $46.15.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

