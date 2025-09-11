Focus Partners Wealth Buys 316,651 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,881,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,651 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $45,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the first quarter worth $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Kenvue by 378.5% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on KVUE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.21.

NYSE KVUE opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.83. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.30.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.16%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

