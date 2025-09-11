BOS Asset Management LLC Has $393,000 Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

BOS Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.1% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.4% in the first quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 9,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in ONEOK by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 5.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank set a $92.00 target price on ONEOK and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $73.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.52 and a 200-day moving average of $83.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.63 and a 1 year high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.06%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 80.31%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

