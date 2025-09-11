Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $105.41 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,546 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 1.6% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $105,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $1,712,994,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,730,000 after buying an additional 4,563,632 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 19,986.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,486,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,210,000 after buying an additional 4,464,590 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,794,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,686,000 after buying an additional 3,575,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,018,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,636 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.91.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $165.43 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $257.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.36 and a 200-day moving average of $167.50.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 102.66%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

