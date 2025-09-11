Intrua Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Chevron by 420.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.80.

Chevron Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:CVX opened at $157.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.29 and a 200 day moving average of $148.88. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

