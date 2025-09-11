ConocoPhillips $COP Shares Sold by Wealth Management Associates Inc.

Wealth Management Associates Inc. reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,048 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,829 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 48.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.7% during the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4,482.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,577 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 48,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,291 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock opened at $94.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.04. The stock has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. This represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COP. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.86.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

