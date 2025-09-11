Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,512 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Netflix by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 441,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $412,059,000 after purchasing an additional 130,946 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $873,000. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $49,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $1,247.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $660.80 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,222.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,128.51.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total transaction of $491,276.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,625,558.70. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total value of $31,350,943.89. Following the sale, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,837.74. The trade was a 98.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,348 shares of company stock worth $109,498,489. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,317.58.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

