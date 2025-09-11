Mattson Financial Services LLC Sells 243 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Mattson Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,398 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of American Express by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,633 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $1,709,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,312,049.47. This trade represents a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,614,306.60. This represents a 54.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $323.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $313.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.47. The company has a market capitalization of $225.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $332.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. BTIG Research set a $277.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.45.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

