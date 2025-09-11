Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $33,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $157.49 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $149.91 and a one year high of $180.43. The company has a market cap of $368.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $6,309,515.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,375 shares in the company, valued at $50,228,106.25. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,830,308.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,279,007.34. This represents a 18.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.12.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

