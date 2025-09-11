Mattson Financial Services LLC Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2,792.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PepsiCo Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $142.66 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $179.43. The stock has a market cap of $195.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.47 and its 200-day moving average is $140.75.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 103.64%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.60.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
