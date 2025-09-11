Mattson Financial Services LLC Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2,792.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $142.66 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $179.43. The stock has a market cap of $195.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.47 and its 200-day moving average is $140.75.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 103.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.60.

View Our Latest Report on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.