Mattson Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Mattson Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,451 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.0% of Mattson Financial Services LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mattson Financial Services LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 323,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.7%

JNJ stock opened at $175.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $181.16. The company has a market cap of $423.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Johnson & Johnson's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.29.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

