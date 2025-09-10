McAdam LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

McAdam LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of VTV opened at $183.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $144.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.43. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $183.93.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

