Strive Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Strive Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.92.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.6%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $336.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 85.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $356.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total transaction of $9,497,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,066,115.49. This trade represents a 10.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 820,516 shares of company stock worth $214,757,657. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

