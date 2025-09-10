Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Strive Asset Management LLC

Strive Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,692,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 15,012.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $664,810,000 after buying an additional 4,723,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,464 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,303,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,448 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,638,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $648,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $4,041,142.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 99,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,247,469.76. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,183 shares of company stock worth $86,521,198 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $241.67 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $260.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%.The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Westpark Capital raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.61.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

