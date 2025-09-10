Focus Partners Wealth Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,654 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $155,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% during the first quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,629,658.50. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,924.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,532 shares of company stock valued at $18,648,987. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $415.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $387.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.68. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

