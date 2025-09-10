Ransom Advisory Ltd Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. $V

Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,767 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,000. Visa accounts for about 1.7% of Ransom Advisory Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Visa by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 455,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $159,523,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 610,517 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $192,948,000 after purchasing an additional 43,546 shares during the period. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.96.

V opened at $344.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $630.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.13. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $268.23 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

