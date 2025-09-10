Ransom Advisory Ltd Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. $V

Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,767 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,000. Visa accounts for about 1.7% of Ransom Advisory Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Visa by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 455,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $159,523,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 610,517 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $192,948,000 after purchasing an additional 43,546 shares during the period. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.96.
Visa Stock Performance
V opened at $344.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $630.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.13. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $268.23 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
