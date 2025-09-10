Invesco QQQ $QQQ is Integrity Alliance LLC.’s 7th Largest Position

Integrity Alliance LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 76.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 41,588 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.8% of Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $45,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $580.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $566.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.13. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $583.32.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

