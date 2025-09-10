NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 500,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 92,915 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $35,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NEE stock opened at $70.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Mizuho set a $78.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,418 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

