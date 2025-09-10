Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 52,901 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,464 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,901 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $28,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $67.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $72.55. The firm has a market cap of $266.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,162 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $212,739.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,167.04. This trade represents a 9.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,576,570. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,142 shares of company stock worth $5,713,929. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

