Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 246,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 43,891 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $225,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $86.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.54.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

