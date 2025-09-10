Intech Investment Management LLC Has $117.14 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,900 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.2% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $117,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY opened at $749.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $709.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $742.49 and a 200-day moving average of $779.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $942.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $950.17.

In related news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $634.40 per share, with a total value of $634,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,331,504. This represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

