Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,324 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 69,115 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $39,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of ORCL opened at $241.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.60. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $260.87.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. Oracle’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.14.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $4,041,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 99,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,247,469.76. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total transaction of $2,329,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,507,622.93. This trade represents a 19.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,183 shares of company stock valued at $86,521,198 over the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

