Integrity Alliance LLC. Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Integrity Alliance LLC. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 735.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $483.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $463.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.20. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total transaction of $5,009,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,697,567.04. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.